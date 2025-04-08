Liverpool transfer priority has emerged; two Premier League stars shortlisted

Liverpool are going to have a busy summer transfer window with lots of changes expected at Anfield.

In his time at the club, Arne Slot has so far spent little money but that could change after this season.

The Premier League leaders could lose three of their main players in the summer: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

While there is optimism that the latter two are going to stay at the club, there is a growing belief that Alexander-Arnold is on his way out of the club.

According to GiveMeSport, despite the club possibly losing the English right-back this summer, their main priority is to sign a new left-back in the transfer window.

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth is the player who is constantly being linked with a move to Anfield to either replace Andy Robertson or to provide him competition.

The youngster has had a stellar season and he could be the one to watch when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool could raid Bournemouth for defensive signings

Another player on the radar of Liverpool is Kerkez’s teammate Dean Huijsen. The centre-back is a target for the Reds who could make a move to sign him even if Van Dijk stays at the club.

Defensive signings are being considered Liverpool’s priority this summer it seems.

For the right-back position, the club have complete faith in the ability of Conor Bradley and he is expected to get more opportunities next season in the absence of Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, in terms of strengthening the central defensive position, Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen keeps popping up in the rumour mill, as mentioned once again in this report.

While he’s definitely a talented prospect, it sounds like Liverpool have other names higher up their wishlist at the moment.

Levi Colwill from Chelsea is another player mentioned in the report that Liverpool admire but the feeling at Anfield is that Blues are not willing to sell the defender.

