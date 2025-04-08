Possible Mohamed Salah successor “open” to Liverpool move

Arne Slot and Jarrod Bowen (Photo by Mark Pain/Alamy, Getty Images)

Liverpool may be on the lookout for a new right winger this summer if Mohamed Salah decides against signing a contract extension, and it has now been reported that one of their targets would be prepared to make the move to Anfield.

Nerves continue to persist among Liverpool supporters as Salah has still yet to commit to signing a new deal, while the club has started to make contingency plans. One of the players they are interested in is Jarrod Bowen, who would arrive as a ready-made replacement for the Egyptian in that he is a goalscoring winger that can also play as a striker if required.

And now, it does appear that Liverpool have been handed a boost in their possible bid to prise Bowen away from West Ham this summer.

Jarrod Bowen would be willing to join Liverpool this summer

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that he would expect Bowen to be very interested in moving to Liverpool, should they decide to move for him during this summer’s transfer window.

“The chance to play for Liverpool would appeal to any player. It’s an opportunity to win trophies and play at the highest level. He’s happy at West Ham, he’s very highly thought-of there and he’s getting in the England squad, so I don’t expect him to force a move through or anything like that. But if he didn’t want to make a move which would boost his career, I’d be very surprised.

“A footballer’s career is very short, so you’ve got to make the most of these opportunities. So I think he will be open to a move to Liverpool if it comes, but first there will have to be an offer which the club deem acceptable. What that price will be, I’m not sure, but he won’t come cheap that’s for certain.”