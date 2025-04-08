Exclusive: Man United rival Chelsea for €40m wonderkid transfer as trio expected to leave

Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton against Spurs (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly keen on a potential summer transfer window swoop for Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling.

Chelsea are also among a long list of top clubs showing an interest in Dibling, CaughtOffside understands, but he’s also high up on Man Utd’s list as they expect major departures.

All three of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are looking set to leave Old Trafford this summer, and Ruben Amorim wants a top young attacking player to help strengthen in that position.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Dibling should be available for a fee in the region of €40m, even if Southampton would ideally like to keep the player.

The 19-year-old, however, is not keen on signing a new contract with the Saints, who have just been relegated from the Premier League after a dire campaign.

Where next for Tyler Dibling after Southampton’s relegation?

Dibling is surely too good to go back to playing in the Championship, so the growing interest from United and others is hardly surprising.

It’s surely going to be difficult for Southampton to keep hold of Dibling now, with United and Chelsea joined by other big names such as Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and RB Leipzig in tracking the England Under-21 international.

Dibling makes sense as an ideal target for this Chelsea side right now, with the Blues’ ownership always keen to snap up the biggest young talents.

One imagines, however, that Dibling would get more playing time at United right now due to their issues in attack.

MUFC will surely be offloading misfits such as Rashford, Sancho and Antony this summer, so that could give Dibling a key role.

At Chelsea, meanwhile, Dibling would face competition from the likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and the incoming Estevao Willian.