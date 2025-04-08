Revealed: Man United prepare £50m transfer offer for “superb” Premier League star

Jarrad Branthwaite and Darwin Nunez compete for the ball (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to be preparing to try offering around £50m for the transfer of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd remain keen on Branthwaite after seeing bids rejected for him last year.

The Red Devils ended up signing both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in defence, but it seems Branthwaite still remains one of their priorities.

The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen on the highly-rated 22-year-old, CaughtOffside understands, so this could be a complicated saga.

United would surely have the edge over Liverpool as Everton won’t want to sell to their Merseyside rivals, but the Toffees would surely rather sell abroad instead of to any other English club.

Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga looks like one to watch again this summer

Everton fans will be disappointed, but also probably not too surprised to see that Branthwaite’s future looks set to be the subject of speculation again this summer.

It’s been another disappointing campaign at Goodison Park, and Branthwaite will surely have ambitions of playing at a higher level, with Gary Lineker previously describing him as a “special” talent on The Rest Is Football podcast.

United could do well to snap up the England international if possible, as they arguably still need more depth in defence anyway.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof probably don’t have a future at Old Trafford, while Lisandro Martinez has proven rather injury prone for much of his time at the club.

With Ruben Amorim playing three at the back, that surely means Branthwaite could make a useful addition to come in and play alongside Yoro and De Ligt.

MUFC have also had a really poor season, though, so it remains to be seen if Branthwaite would see them as enough of a step up for him at this moment in time.