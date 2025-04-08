Not Osimhen or Gyokeres: Man United have a new number one striker target

Manchester United are focused on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Previous signings, such as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have not met expectations, forcing the club to seek alternatives in the market.

Both the current United attackers have scored 6 Premier League goals combined this season, proving how desperate they are to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

According to ESPN, United are reportedly shifting their focus in the search for a new striker, prioritising Liam Delap over other targets like Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Delap, a 22-year-old striker, has been a star performer for Ipswich Town this season, netting 12 goals.

Despite his contributions, Ipswich are facing relegation, currently positioned 18th in the Premier League.

This situation activates a clause in Delap’s contract, making him available for a transfer fee of £40 million.

United would have no trouble affording that price since they are also expected to raise funds from the sales of some current players.

Man United face competition to sign the young striker

However, Man United face competition from Chelsea, who are also keen on signing Delap.

Chelsea’s potential qualification for the Champions League could influence Delap’s decision, offering him the opportunity to play in Europe’s premier club competition.

While Delap could arrive at Old Trafford this summer, Jadon Sancho is expected to leave the club in a permanent move.

It remains to be seen if he is going to join Chelsea or some other club this summer.

Interest in Delap aligns with Ruben Amorim’s need of signing two important players this summer; a striker and a midfielder.

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town’s manager, praised Delap’s development and potential by saying:

“He’s made fantastic progress, put in some outstanding performances and there’s still a lot to come.” ​

Gary Neville calls five Man United players ‘not good enough’; demands new signings