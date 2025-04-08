Man United join Arsenal in the race to sign ‘special player’ with a £62.5m release clause

Matheus Cunha could be one of the big names to watch in the summer transfer window.

The Wolves attacker has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the league with his fine performances for the Premier League strugglers.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are sniffing around the Wolves forward, who has a £62.5 million release clause.

According to Talksport, Ruben Amorim’s Man United are set to step up their efforts to sign the Brazilian attacker from Wolves this summer.

With Amorim in charge of the club, it is not a surprise to see the Red Devils show interest in signing Cunha.

Amorim is reportedly a big admirer of Cunha’s style, particularly his ability to play in the 3-4-2-1 formation that the Portuguese coach has favoured.

Cunha’s versatility is what really makes him appealing in that setup. He is not just a traditional striker but he can also play as a second striker, something that is desperately needed at United.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are reportedly keeping tabs but seem more focused on other targets like Viktor Gyökeres or Nico Williams.

Man United are one of the clubs interested in Matheus Cunha

That suggests Cunha might be more of a backup option for them than a priority.

Nottingham Forest are also showing interest in signing the Premier League attacker but despite their possible presence in the Champions League next season, they would find it difficult to compete against Man United and Arsenal in the race to sign the attacker.

If Man United can pull this off, it might not be a blockbuster signing, but it could be one of those under-the-radar moves that pays off in a big way.

Cunha is a player who could act as a glue between the midfield and the attack.

His ability to pull off unpredictable moves may just be the spark that the United attack is missing at the moment with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has described Cunha as a ‘special player‘.

Ipswich attacker Liam Delap is another player being eyed by the Red Devils.

“Get out of there” – Rio Ferdinand urges Man United star to leave because of Ruben Amorim