Man United plot €200 million move for 19-goal attacker as Amorim eyes statement signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a substantial €200 million bid to sign one of the best players in world football at the moment.

Ruben Amorim’s side have faced issues scoring goals this season and the manager is ready to address that problem in the transfer window.

Players like Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee have all failed to make an impact this season which is set to force the club to step into the market to sign a new attacker.

The Red Devils are eyeing Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha who is also attracting interest from Arsenal.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is another player Amorim is keeping an eye on.

However, according to Fichajes, Man United are ready to offer €200 million to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has been a pivotal figure for Real Madrid, contributing significantly to their recent successes.

This season, he has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 appearances for Los Blancos.

With issues regarding his form and his attitude, the Spanish club could consider selling him.

Vinicius Junior to Man United?

Although they currently have no intention to part ways with the player, the offer from Man United may prove to be too good to turn down.

For Man United, securing a player of Vinicius caliber would be a significant coup, potentially enhancing their attacking prowess and signaling their intent to compete at the highest levels but the possibility of such a transfer depends on various factors, including Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate and the player’s personal aspirations.

A lot will depend on whether the Red Devils will qualify for the Champions League next season or not.

At the moment, the only way they could do that is by winning the Europa League this season.

Man United join Arsenal in the race to sign ‘special player’ with a £62.5m release clause