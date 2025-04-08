Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign elite young talent who reminds him of United great

Rio Ferdinand and Adam Wharton (Photo by Jan Kruger, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The talented young England international is an exciting prospect who’s shown immense potential during his relatively brief time at Palace so far.

Ferdinand is clearly a big fan of Wharton, giving him high praise by saying his playing style and intelligent passing reminds him of Red Devils legend Michael Carrick.

Wharton could be a major upgrade on some of United’s other midfielders at the moment, with this current squad struggling under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim only recently took over at Old Trafford, and he’ll surely want to make changes to the squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Adam Wharton could be a superb signing for Manchester Unite

Ferdinand is a big fan of Wharton and spoke on his YouTube channel about why he’d make him a top target for United.

The pundit praised Wharton’s quality on the ball and was also impressed with what he’s heard about the player’s mentality after spending some time with his family.

“Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton – I’d go and get him,” Ferdinand said.

“The reason why I’d take him is he’s one that can take the ball and transfer it through the middle of the pitch.

“He’s got a great range of passing. I think he’d be a great addition to the squad, a young English talent as well.

“He’s like Carrick sometimes, the way he slaps the ball about.”

This is certainly high praise from Ferdinand, and it will be interesting to see if anyone at United pays attention to this.

Wharton certainly seems like someone who might be on the move soon, as he’s surely too good to stay at Selhurst Park for much longer.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game and he could also arguably do better than joining United, as it’s easy to imagine the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City could also be options for him at some point.