Eddie Howe pushing Newcastle to sign Premier League goalkeeper this summer

Newcastle are expected to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer, and in recent days, a new target appears to have emerged for sporting director Paul Mitchell, who will be a busy man during the transfer window.

Newcastle have had an excellent season up until now, especially after winning the Carabao Cup, but there have been doubts about their goalkeeping situation. Nick Pope has the gloves, although he has had moments where he has struggled, and his lack of ability with the ball at his feet has also frustrated supporters. Martin Dubravka has also had chances, but has been unable to win over Eddie Howe.

And it is Howe that is driving Newcastle’s push for a new goalkeeper, with he and Mitchell having now settled on a new target for the position.

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign Aaron Ramsdale

As reported by GiveMeSport, Newcastle have identified Aaron Ramsdale as a target for the summer transfer window, and with Southampton having now been considered as relegated from the Premier League, a deal could be more favourable for the Champions League-chasing side.

It’s stated that Ramsdale has a relegation release clause included in the Southampton contract that he signed last summer following his move from Arsenal – and it is reported to be worth £25m. That is a figure that Newcastle would have little problem in paying, although they could have to be wary of interest from West Ham, who are also said to be considering a summer move for the England international.

Ramsdale has had a difficult few years in his career, while three Premier League relegations now on his CV (Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Southampton). Nevertheless, he will be keen to remain in the top division of English football, and Newcastle could give him the chance to do so.