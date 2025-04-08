“Not good enough” – Pundit harshly slams Man United star after Manchester derby

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former footballer Carlton Palmer has expressed skepticism about Patrick Dorgu’s potential at Manchester United.

The defender, who was signed in the winter transfer window, was in action for the Red Devils against Manchester City on Sunday.

It was another shaky performance from the defender who appears to be struggling at United following his move from Serie A.

Speaking on Stadium Astro, Palmer said:

“Not good enough, absolutely not good enough.

“He’s 20, at the age of 20 do you think he can develop into someone who’s good enough?” The host asked.

“From what I’ve seen. No. Listen, we’ve played at young ages in the first-team, we’ve come through as young players, he’s an international football player. Drogba was slow to start in the Premier League, but you looked at him and thought he has something. I don’t see what this lad has got,’ Palmer said.

“He’s got to be given time, but I don’t see in three or four years time.”

Carlton Palmer is too harsh on the Man United youngster

While Dorgu’s performance had its shortcomings, it’s essential to consider his age and the adaptation period required when transitioning to a club of Man United’s stature.

Early judgments may overlook the potential growth and development that young players like Dorgu can achieve with time and proper mentorship.​

Even experienced players at Old Trafford have struggled under Ruben Amorim and his different system and formation.

Dorgu deserves to be given proper time and it is never wise to write off a player who is only 20-years-old.

Palmer’s assessment might be rooted in high expectations, but writing off a 20-year-old after a handful of appearances is too harsh.

Just like Palmer, Gary Neville has also criticised some of the players after their performance in the Manchester derby.

