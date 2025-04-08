£60million ‘real goalscorer’ decides to join Arsenal over Man United and Chelsea

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hunt for a top striker this summer has taken a turn in their favor, with Benjamin Sesko reportedly changing his mind and now wanting to join the Gunners.

Although the Premier League giants would love to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak but he may be out of their reach because of his massive price tag.

The Magpies are ready to do whatever it takes to hold on to their star player and if they qualify for the Champions League, signing him would become virtually impossible.

The Gunners are now turning their attention towards other targets and one of the players they have admired for a long time is eager to join them next season.

According to GiveMeSport, RB Leipzig attacker Sesko wants to join Arsenal after the German club are currently struggling to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig striker had been expected to stay in Germany for another season to continue his development but he is now open to a move and sees Arsenal as an exciting opportunity.

The Slovenian attacker has scored 19 goals this season and provided 6 assists in 39 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Arsenal hold long term interest in Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have been watching him for a while and were prepared to wait if needed but with his stance changing, this could accelerate a potential transfer.

That said, they are not the only ones in the race. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and even Real Madrid have also kept an eye on him, though Arsenal’s current project and Premier League position might give them an edge.

This could be a huge win for Arsenal if they can get it done. Sesko has all the raw attributes you’d want in a modern striker, he’s tall, quick, composed, and has an eye for goal.

If Arsenal are serious about staying in the title conversation long-term, this is exactly the kind of smart investment they should be making.

As per the report, the player could be available for a fee in the region of £60million which should not be a problem for the Gunners.

Christopher Vivell, Leipzig’s technical director praised Sesko by calling him a ‘real goalscorer’.

As far as midfield targets are concerned, the Gunners are monitoring Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara.

