Report: Arsenal showing interest in winger dubbed ‘one of the best in the world’

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their wide attacking options in the summer transfer window.

They currently have three wide attackers in their squad: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The depth in his position is weak and Mikel Arteta is keen on addressing it after this season.

Both Saka and Martinelli have spent time on the sidelines with injuries and that has troubled the North London club a lot this season, causing them to lose crucial points in the Premier League title race in their absence.

The Gunners are now ready to enter the market for a winger who has been called ‘one of the best in the world’ by manager Roberto Martinez.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are setting their sights on AC Milan’s star winger, Rafael Leao, as they look to strengthen their left flank.

While their primary target remains Nico Williams, Leao has emerged as a notable alternative.

The Portuguese forward has been a consistent performer for Milan, scoring 10 goals and providing 9 assists in 43 appearances this season. ​

Leao’s contract with Milan runs until 2028, and the Italian club are expected to demand a substantial fee for his transfer.

Rafael Leao to Arsenal?

While Leao reportedly dreams of playing for Barcelona, the financial constraints of the Catalan club make a move to the Premier League more likely.

However, Arsenal are not alone in this pursuit. Chelsea are also keen on Leao, especially as they seek to bolster their left-wing options amid Mykhailo Mudryk’s suspension and uncertainty surrounding Jadon Sancho’s future.

Leao is being targeted by the Gunners to give competition to Martinelli and Trossard for the left-wing position in the starting line up.

His pace, dribbling ability and his goal scoring prowess could help the Gunners and improve the depth in their squad.

