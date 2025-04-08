Sky Sports journalist shares Mo Salah contract update that will delight Liverpool fans

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The speculation around Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk regarding their contracts with Liverpool is just not ending.

Both players are nearing the end of their current deals, and fans are eager to know if they will stay at Anfield.​

Virgil van Dijk has given supporters a glimmer of hope. He has mentioned that talks are underway and progressing positively, as reported by The Sun.

On the other hand, Salah’s situation seems a bit more complex.

Reports suggest that negotiations have not advanced much, and there is speculation about potential moves elsewhere, possibly to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Salah is ready to stay at Liverpool if he is offered a longer contract with a pay cut.

Initially, the Liverpool owners had decided not to offer a new contract to the Egyptian attacker but now they have changed their mind after recent developments at the club.

Salah has been absolutely central to Liverpool’s title charge this season, proving once again why he’s one of the best in the world.

In just 31 Premier League matches, he has racked up an incredible 27 goals and 17 assists, a level of productivity that’s unmatched across Europe’s top leagues.

Retaining both Van Dijk and Salah should be a priority for Liverpool.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Mohamed Salah

Van Dijk’s leadership at the back and Salah’s prowess up front have been instrumental in their success this season.

While these two stars might stay at the club, Trent Alexander-Arnold is surely heading to Real Madrid this summer.

The Merseyside club have also shown interest in signing Jonathan David, the Lille attacker who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

They are desperate to replace Darwin Nunez at the club ahead of next season with the Uruguayan attacker being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

