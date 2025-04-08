(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a surprise summer move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, a player who began his youth career in Spurs’ academy.

According to Football Insider, the North London side are monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge and could make a move should an opportunity arise.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from PSV in January 2023, but has not quite been able to establish himself a regular first-team player.

In his debut season, he made 12 appearances in the league, scoring just 1 goal. In his first full season with the Blues, he featured a total of 23 times in the league, but started just 13 of those games, scoring 5 and assisting 2.

This season, he has been a regular starter under Enzo Maresca, starting 20 out of the 25 games he has featured in, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists, taking his overall career tally to an impressive 55 goals and 33 assists in 201 games across all levels and competitions.

However, Spurs are set to face stiff competition for his transfer, with several clubs from within England and across Europe interested in signing him.

Tottenham will face stiff competition for Noni Madueke

Tottenham are not alone in their pursuit. AC Milan, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in the England international, who remains highly rated for his explosiveness, technical ability, and goal threat from wide areas.

Spurs will be looking to bolster their attack in the upcoming transfer window. Richarlison is expected to leave the club this summer alongside Timo Werner. Heung-min Son’s long-term future at the club also remains uncertain after a dip in form this campaign.

Bringing in a dynamic winger like Madueke—who still has his best years ahead—could provide Ange Postecoglou with a valuable option in wide areas as he looks to add pace, creativity, and end product to his forward line.