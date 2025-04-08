“Get him in” – Chelsea legend claims they’re just one phone call away from major transfer

Enzo Maresca and Victor Osimhen (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has claimed that his old club left things in a very advanced position with their previous efforts to sign Victor Osimhen.

The former Blues midfielder feels it would not take much more than a phone call to restart a bid to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mikel is convinced that his fellow Nigerian wants to join Chelsea and that his idol is Blues great Didier Drogba.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but will surely not be staying in Turkey for the long term.

This surely gives Chelsea an opportunity to try again for Osimhen this summer, and Mikel feels it would be a shame if the west London giants didn’t pursue this deal.

John Obi Mikel tells Chelsea “get him in” as he’s convinced Victor Osimhen wants to join

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel made it clear he was very keen to see Osimhen make the move to Stamford Bridge.

“Listen, it will be really sad if we don’t get a player who supported us a kid and wants to play for this Football Club,” the former Chelsea midfielder said.

“His idol is Drogba, he will want to break records, win us trophies, get us back to the top, come for Drogba’s records. I’m telling you that would be his mission.

“If the club chose not to pursue it.. then well fair enough, good luck to them, but the good thing about it is we know where we left it, we can literally pick the phone up and get him straight in the door.

“Get him in!”

CFC surely need a new striker this summer after some unconvincing form from Nicolas Jackson, and Osimhen has shown that he’s one of the best in the business.

Things ended badly for Osimhen at Napoli before his surprise loan move to Galatasaray, so he surely won’t be staying in Naples once his current loan deal ends.

There might be other striker targets for Chelsea to consider, but it also seems like Osimhen is the most obvious candidate right now.