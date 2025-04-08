Arsenal prepare contract offer to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to major transfer

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to enter into advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres by offering him a contract.

The Gunners are in need of more firepower up front next season, and Gyokeres looks like he could be ideal after another prolific season in Portugal.

The Sweden international has 44 goals in all competitions for Sporting so far this term, and there’ll surely be a major race for this signature this summer.

According to Just Arsenal, it seems that although Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on Gyokeres, the most advanced interest is coming from Arsenal so far.

The north London giants have been proactive in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, and would apparently be ready to offer him a contract worth around £9-10m a year until 2030.

Viktor Gyokeres could be edging closer to Arsenal

Signs suggest Gyokeres is seriously emerging as the top target for Arsenal since the appointment of Andrea Berta as sporting director.

It could be risky spending big money on a player who has been prolific in Portugal, but who lacks much else in the way of top level experience.

Gyokeres has never played in the Premier League before, with his previous spell in England coming in the Championship with Coventry City.

Arsenal might do well to consider other options like Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko or Victor Osimhen, even if Gyokeres’ numbers for Sporting are really impressive.

It would be interesting to see Gyokeres at United under his old manager Ruben Amorim, who clearly knew how to get the best out of him.

One imagines Gyokeres would also be a tempting option for Chelsea, who look in need of an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Arsenal don’t tend to be as big spenders as their rivals, though, so they’ll want to get it right in the transfer market this summer.