Video: Declan Rice scores two absolutely insane free kicks against Real Madrid in the space of 10 minutes

Declan Rice scores for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Image via Amazon Prime)

Arsenal will feel that they need to take an advantage into next week’s second leg against Real Madrid, and they are on course to do so as two moment of magics have got them on the way to victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates.

The first half saw both teams go close to scoring, with Mikel Merino and Kylian Mbappe both denied by important saves from David Raya and Thibaut Courtois respectively. But fortunately for Arsenal, the latter has now been beaten on multiple occasions, as they have gone 3-0 up after 75 minutes.

And it is the first two goals that will steal the headlights, with Declan Rice scoring identical free-kicks that left Courtois with absolutely no chance whatsoever.

Declan Rice scores two incredible free-kicks for Arsenal

Rice’s first effort was on the right side, and he curled it around the wall and into the top corner of the near post. His second strike was from the left, but he still managed to find the same corner, with Courtois’ desperately diving and getting nowhere near on both occasions.

DECLAN RICE WITH A MOMENT OF MAGIC ? An excellent free kick from the Arsenal midfielder see's the host go in front#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Vopmz8aCUZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025

DECLAN RICE HAS DONE IT AGAIN ? Another excellent free kick puts Arsenal up 2-0 at the Emirates#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/xXezgRvfJq — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025

Merino would then add a third for Arsenal five minutes after Rice’s second free-kick as the Emirates was sent into dreamland. Mikel Arteta’s side have produced a ferocious performance against the defending champions, and they are already firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they would face Aston Villa or Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a summer move for Arda Guler, and the Real Madrid attacker could only watch from the bench as his current side conceded three times in 16 minutes. The Gunners must not become complacent as the job is nowhere near done yet, and they will still need to produce a big defensive performance at the Santiago Bernabeu next week if they are to reach the semi-finals.