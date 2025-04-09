Agent of ‘top quality’ striker is traveling to England to open discussions with Man United

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The poor form of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee is forcing Ruben Amorim to make a move for a new attacker.

Both Hojlund and Zirkzee have scored a combined total of six Premier League goals this season and their lack of consistency in front of goal is a huge cause of concern for the Red Devils.

According to GiveMeSport, Cunha’s agent is set to travel to England for discussions about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring 15 goals this season. His standout performances have drawn attention from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Cunha’s contract includes a £62.5 million release clause that becomes active this summer, making him an accessible target for teams aiming to improve their attacking options.

So far, Ruben Amorim has only signed Patrick Dorgu at United who joined the club in the winter transfer window.

The club have decided to back him financially this summer to add new players to his squad to improve the over all standards at the club.

Some of the players could be moved on to make way for new players at Old Trafford and Antony could be one of them.

Alejandro Garnacho is another player who could be one his way out of the club after this season.

Man United face competition to sign Matheus Cunha

United may face competition from other clubs. Arsenal have shown interest in Cunha, though their priorities lie with other targets such as Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams.

The Red Devils have made plans to initiate discussions with Cunha’s agent, who is scheduled to arrive in England soon.

United envisions deploying Cunha either as an attacking midfielder or on the left flank, aiming to enhance their attacking options for next season.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has described his teammate Cunha as a player who has ‘top quality.

