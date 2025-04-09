“Even if we win it, I’m gone” – Ange Postecoglou breaks silence on Tottenham sack talk

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has addressed growing speculation over his Tottenham future, admitting he is aware of the sentiment that even winning the Europa League may not save his job.

Spurs have endured a torrid campaign under the Australian, currently sitting 14th in the Premier League after 31 games. With just 11 wins and a staggering 16 losses, it’s been a far cry from the promising start to his tenure.

To make matters worse, Tottenham have already been knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup, leaving the Europa League as their final hope for silverware this season—and potentially their only route into next season’s Champions League.

While earlier reports claimed Daniel Levy may consider keeping Postecoglou if he wins the Europa League, it now appears that his strained relationship with the fans could make his position untenable regardless of results.

Ange Postecoglou makes sack admission

Speaking ahead of the quarter-final clash with Frankfurt, Postecoglou gave a brutally honest assessment of his situation.

He revealed he had seen the articles and heard the noise, and isn’t under any illusions about the growing pressure around his role.

He told the press (quotes via Football London):

“I came to this club with a clear purpose of rejuvenating a squad that was coming to the end of a cycle.

“I just think we’re in that position that the good stuff we may do is going to be turned into a glass half full rhetoric and from that perspective I don’t think that can be a driver in what we want to do. The lads are really keen to bring success to the club.

“I don’t think you’re going to win that argument of convincing people, well I think [someone] wrote that even if we win it, I’m gone anyway.

“That’s not having a go at you, that’s just saying the general sentiment of people.

“So if you’re trying to use that as a motivation, you’re not going to win that anyway.

“There’s got to be more in it for us and for us what is the most important thing as a group is that we’ve been through a really tough time but we’re still in a position where we can make an impact and you don’t know how often you get those opportunities.”

Tottenham’s clash with Frankfurt could define both the club’s season and Postecoglou’s future. The message is clear: trophy or not, the writing may already be on the wall.

And he perhaps will have himself to blame for failing to keep control on his emotions and allow the pressure to get to him.

The club has already began hunting for potential replacements, with latest reports suggesting that the club has approached Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner regarding the job.