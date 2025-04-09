Arsenal ready to offer long-term contract to 10 G/A forward

Ethan Nwaneri (Photo by Imago)

In the coming weeks, Arsenal will look to tie down one of their most promising talents to a new long-term contract, with recently-appointed sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with completing this objective as soon as possible.

This season has seen Ethan Nwaneri emerge as an important player in the Arsenal first team. The 18-year-old stepped up when Bukayo Saka was out for three months with a hamstring injury, much to the delight of Mikel Arteta, who intends to retain his services as a core member of his squad going forward.

Nwaneri has eight goals and two assists in 31 appearances for Arsenal this season, with half of those goal contributions (3G 2A) coming in the Premier League. His performances have delighted those at the Emirates, who are hoping that he soon commits his future to the club.

Arsenal ready to offer new contract to Ethan Nwaneri

BBC have reported that Arsenal and Nwaneri will soon hold talks to discuss a new contract for the teenage starlet. His current deal runs out at the end of next season, so there is a strong desire within the club to have his future tied down at the Emirates before the current campaign comes to a close.

It could be an important few weeks for Arsenal with off-field matters, as they are also planning to reach an agreement with Saka on a long-term contract. Club officials would love to see him and Nwaneri playing alongside each other for many years to come, and it will be Arteta’s job to try to fit them in the same starting line-up.

Arsenal are confident that they will have Nwaneri tied down to a new long-term contract in the coming weeks, with no problems expected. And once that is finalised, they can look forward to having him on their books for many years to come.