100% tackles won, 100% dribbles completed: Arsenal star’s insane performance might’ve been even better than Rice

Myles Lewis-Skelly in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Declan Rice stole the show for Arsenal last night with two stunning free-kicks in a famous 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

However, there were heroes for Arsenal in pretty much every position, and another player who really stepped up in this big game was 18-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners wonderkid only made his debut for the club earlier this season, but has quickly established himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Lewis-Skelly has also already worked his way into the England squad, and scored on his debut for the national team last month.

It’s been a season to remember for Lewis-Skelly, and he put in another absolutely superb performance last night against arguably the best club side in the world.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s phenomenal stats for Arsenal against Real Madrid

See below for some of the numbers Lewis-Skelly produced last night, with his performance arguably even better than two-goal hero Rice…

Myles Lewis Skelly against Real Madrid: 100% tackles won

100% dribbles completed

95% pass accuracy

57 passes attempted

54 passes completed

4 duels won

2 key passes

1 assist An 18 year old who started the season as our 4th choice LB. pic.twitter.com/jZJgemQwJ2 — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) April 8, 2025

The teenager won 100% of his tackles, completed 100% of his dribbles, had two key passes and one assist to top it all off as he set up Mikel Merino for the third goal of the evening.

But it’s about more than just numbers with Lewis-Skelly, who is also just a joy to watch with the way he carries the ball with such confidence.

And for one so young, he plays with a remarkable composure and always seems to get his decision-making spot on.

Arsenal fans will be delighted that their academy can produce such a fantastic player who’s already so important to the senior side.

It will be interesting to see how Lewis-Skelly and the others can perform when they take on Real Madrid in what will surely be an entirely different challenge for the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.