“Special mention” – Fabregas names Arsenal’s unsung hero from memorable win vs Real Madrid

Cesc Fabregas and Bukayo Saka (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has singled out Bukayo Saka for special praise last night as the Gunners beat Real Madrid 3-0.

Declan Rice stole the show with two free-kicks in a famous victory at the Emirates Stadium, but Saka also showed why he’s so important to this Arsenal side.

The England international missed a large chunk of this season through injury and has only just returned in the last few matches.

Still, it looked like he’d never been away as his quality on the ball caused the Real Madrid defence problems all night long.

Saka ended up winning the fouls for both of Rice’s free-kicks, and Fabregas felt he was an unsung hero from the night.

Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Bukayo Saka

See below as Fabregas gives Saka his credit after such a fine display in this big game…

Already back to his best ? High praise for Bukayo Saka from Cesc Fàbregas#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/ainUfWJjDp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025

Fabregas knows a thing or two about delivering for Arsenal on such a big stage as a youngster, having broken into the north Londoners’ first-team when he was only 17.

That was 20 years ago now, but there is another superb generation coming through at the Emirates Stadium, with Saka among their biggest success stories.

The 23-year-old has already played over 250 games for Arsenal, scoring 68 goals, while he also has 12 goals in 43 caps for England.

Meanwhile, we’re also seeing the emergence of fellow academy graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri this season.

Fabregas formed part of that Arsenal side that earned a famous victory over Real Madrid back in 2006, with the Gunners going on to reach the final of the Champions League that season.

They’d love to do something similar this term, and they’ll hope that another victory over Los Blancos can perhaps serve as a good omen, though of course they’ll also be aiming to go one better and finally win the trophy for the first time in their history.