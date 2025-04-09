Report: Chelsea confident of landing Liverpool transfer target with €120m offer

Enzo Maresca and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Julian Finney, Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay big money for the potential transfer of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The Brazil international is emerging as one of the Blues’ top targets and they’re supposedly confident they could get a €120m deal done for him, according to Fichajes.

The report explains that Chelsea view Rodrygo as someone who could become a real focal point in their team, and that makes sense given their current issues up front.

Rodrygo has 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country this season, so it’s easy to imagine he could have a big impact at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have also recently been linked with Rodrygo by another Fichajes report, but it seems CFC believe they can convince the player, according to the latest update from Fichajes.

Rodrygo Goes looks like a good transfer opportunity for Chelsea

Chelsea desperately need to bring in an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, and Rodrygo looks like he could be that player.

The 24-year-old also looks like a decent opportunity on the market due to the fact that he’s not a regular starter at Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants would surely be open to selling Rodrygo for the right price, though an offer of €120m arguably looks like too much.

Liverpool might also need Rodrygo this summer, however, as they face the prospect of possibly losing star forward Mohamed Salah on a free transfer.

If Chelsea miss out on Champions League football then Rodrygo would surely favour joining LFC instead.

The Reds are about to win the Premier League title and look like they’ll be contenders for further honours in years to come under Arne Slot.

Replacing Salah would be a lot of pressure, though, and would be quite different from the squad player role he’s had at the Bernabeu.