Liverpool & Arsenal compete for £60m transfer as club expect struggle to keep star player

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace against Ipswich (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

The England international has shone at Selhurst Park and it seems only a matter of time before he gets himself a move to a bigger club.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal look like his main suitors, but the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are also interested.

The report suggests Eze could move for a fee of £60m, and that Palace are expecting it to be a struggle to keep hold of him this summer.

Eberechi Eze transfer: What could he bring to Liverpool or Arsenal?

Eze is surely good enough to make an impact at the highest level, so he could surely prove a good addition to teams like Liverpool or Arsenal.

Still, it might be that the 26-year-old would struggle to start every game at those clubs due to the competition in midfield there.

At Arsenal, it seems unlikely that Eze would start over Martin Odegaard in that creative midfield role, though he could perhaps also do a job on the left of the front three as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool also have a lot of similarly creative midfield players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Curtis Jones has also impressed in that role this season.

Eze might do better to choose someone like Man Utd or Spurs, where he’d surely be given a more key role straight away.

Still, Liverpool and Arsenal look more likely than those clubs to be competing for the biggest trophies and playing in the Champions League on a regular basis in years to come, so that might also be a factor for Eze to consider.