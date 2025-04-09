Exclusive: €100 million Arsenal star is the subject of surprise interest from Saudi Arabia

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are reportedly gearing up to make a massive offer for Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Caught Offside sources.

The Brazilian defender has been one of the best players for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

In the last few seasons, along with players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard, Gabriel has become one of the pillars of the Arsenal team and with his consistent performances, he his viewed as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are preparing a massive €20-€25 million salary per annum offer for Gabriel, but Arsenal are taking a firm stance against them.

The North London club are determined to keep the player and plan to sign a new contract at the end of the season until 2030.

After rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia last summer, Arsenal are now facing new offers again.

The Gunners have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the player and have set a minimum transfer fee of €100 million.

Arsenal are working on a new deal for the Brazilian defender

The club’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has already started negotiations with Gabriel’s representatives and is preparing to offer the Brazilian defender a long-term deal.

However, Gabriel, who has made 42 appearances for the club this season, is not only on the radar of Saudi Arabia but also European giants.

Real Madrid are admiring Gabriel’s leadership qualities in defense. Atletico Madrid are also among the clubs interested in Gabriel and see him as a player who could work well for them.

Arsenal’s ambitions in the Premier League and Europe could take a serious blow if Gabriel leaves the club.

The 27-year-old defender’s technical skills and leadership on the pitch play an important role in the club’s success and the Gunners cannot afford to lose him at this stage since that would be the biggest blow to Arteta’s project.

