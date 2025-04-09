Photo via Fabrizio Romano/ YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a massive update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s contract is set to end at the end of the season and there were no signs of progression in talks regarding a new contract with indications that the player will be leaving at the end of the season.

The club is already set to lose one of their best players in Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer. And there was a chance that Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah could follow suit with both players in the same situation.

However, there appears to have been a breakthrough in negotiations with the latest reports suggesting that Salah is set to agree to a new contract with Liverpool.

Liverpool expert Paul Joyce broke the news claiming that the Egyptian superstar is close to signing a new contract with the club and that those at Liverpool are very confident that an agreement will be reached.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed the news, adding to the excitement of Liverpool supporters, posting a 5 word message on his Facebook: “SALAH AND LIVERPOOL. TOGETHER AGAIN.”



In follow up posts, Romano elaborated that Salah is on the verge of signing a new 2-year contract with the club, with the deal in its final stages.

“BREAKING: Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages.

“Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together.”

He added that, while the Salah deal is imminent, the Reds are also confident that Van Dijk will extend his contract as well.

“Not only Mo Salah’s new deal imminent. Liverpool are also confident to get new contract sorted soon for Virgil van Dijk, as expected. Salah and van Dijk are fully expected to stay at the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, closing in on move to Real Madrid.”

Mo Salah’s incredible numbers at Liverpool

Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s main man since joining Liverpool, racking up a ridiculous 243 goals and 110 assists in 394 games for the club.

And he has been instrumental in the Reds’ title charge this season, scoring 27 goals and assisting 17 in 31 games.

The kind numbers he keeps producing season after season is almost impossible to replace and the club would be making a massive mistake letting him leave, that too on a free.

But this will come as a huge news for the Reds as it looks like Salah is staying!