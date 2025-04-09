“Going to listen to offers for him” – Insider claims Leeds player is not in their future plans

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Leeds United will listen to offers for goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The goalkeeper has endured a horrible season at Elland Road and recently lost his place in the starting line up.

He was replaced by goalkeeper Karl Darlow for their 1-1 draw against Luton. Meslier has made a number of high profile errors this season and his future at the club has come into question.

Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Championship side are now ready to listen to offers for him and replace him in the summer.

“He isn’t going to be a part of their plans for the future,” he told Football Insider.

“From what I hear, Leeds are going to listen to offers for him in the summer.

“Question marks have been raised about him throughout the season because he keeps making mistakes and it’s costing them dearly.

“It has to come to a point where the manager sits him down and says it’s not good enough.

“You look at the successful teams, they’ve all got a top-class goalkeeper, and that goes from the likes of Liverpool and Man City over the years to Burnley at the moment.

“So Leeds are going to see if they can raise some money from him, and then whatever they bring in will go towards signing a new goalkeeper.

“They’ve already been working to identify replacements, and they’ll know who might be available.“

Illan Meslier is set to be sold by Leeds United

The mistakes made by Meslier has caused the Whites some crucial points this season and they are in trouble at the moment.

His performances could cause them a place in the Premier League next season and it is clear to see why Daniel Farke’s men are looking to replace him.

If they fail to earn promotion this season, manager Farke’s position at the club could come under severe scrutiny.

With just one win in their last six games, they have allowed Burnley and Sheffield United to move ahead of them.

Report: £20 million title winner pushing to join Leeds United