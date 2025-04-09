Exclusive: Chelsea lead Man United in race to sign “powerful” England wonderkid

Jobe Bellingham in action for Sunderland against Coventry City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea are currently showing the strongest interest in a potential summer transfer window swoop for Sunderland wonderkid Jobe Bellingham, CaughtOffside understands.

The talented 19-year-old is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and Crystal Palace all keeping an eye on his situation.

As well as that, CaughtOffside understands that Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also big admirers of Bellingham, whose older brother Jude also had a spell at Dortmund.

For the moment, sources describe Chelsea’s interest as the strongest, with the Blues eager to continue their policy of snapping up the best young talents in world football.

The older Bellingham brother, now at Real Madrid, certainly proved himself after first breaking through as a teenager in the Championship with Birmingham City, and now Jobe is showing similar potential.

Where next for Jobe Bellingham as he looks to emulate his brother?

It remains to be seen if this Bellingham can turn out to be quite as good as the other, but it looks like he’ll have plenty of opportunities this summer.

The versatile midfielder has impressed in the Championship in a variety of roles this season, and has been described as “powerful” by his manager, as per Goal.

Chelsea are yet to make contact over the England Under-21 international, but they’re seen as one of the favourites as the player looks a perfect fit for their project.

Bellingham will likely be keen to ensure he’s playing regularly at his next club, and it looks like he’d surely have the opportunity to do that at Stamford Bridge.

United could also be one to watch, however, as they’re also looking to switch their strategy more towards signing top young prospects.

The Red Devils have over-spent on some big names in recent times, but they’ll now be looking to build for the future, and Bellingham could be ideal to improve their midfield both straight away and in the long-term.