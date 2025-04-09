“We were lucky” – Real Madrid star pays huge compliment to Arsenal

Jude Bellingham applauds the Real Madrid fans after the defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has heaped praise onto Arsenal, insisting they could have scored even more than the three goals they got last night.

The Gunners were fully deserving of their win at the Emirates Stadium, with two stunning goals from Declan Rice and a third from Mikel Merino giving them a famous 3-0 victory.

Of course, the tie is not over yet with a second leg at the Bernabeu still to come, but Arsenal go into that game with a commanding lead in the tie.

Bellingham was clearly impressed with Mikel Arteta’s side, stating that in many ways he and his teammates got lucky not to come away with a bigger defeat.

See below as Fabrizio Romano posted Bellingham’s quotes after the game…

The England international said: “Arsenal could’ve had way more, we were lucky to get away with 3 goals.

“To be honest, there are no excuses… we have to look solely at ourselves. It’s similar to what happened to us all season, but against Arsenal it’s on a larger scale.”

Will Arsenal live to regret those missed chances?

Arsenal fans will be on cloud nine this morning after such a great win against such a big team, but we all know how quickly football can turn around and surprise you.

We’ve seen famous comebacks from similar deficits in the Champions League in recent years, most notably when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat to beat PSG 6-1, while Liverpool then overturned a 3-0 deficit to beat Barca 4-0 a couple of years later.

If anyone’s capable of something like that in this competition, it’s Real Madrid, so Arsenal may live to rue those multiple top class saves by Thibaut Courtois.

Still, Bellingham seems fully aware of Arsenal’s quality, while he’s also admitted that Los Blancos aren’t in the best form this season, so perhaps for once the big performance they need might be beyond them.