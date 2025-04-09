(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

After a tough spell at Manchester United, Brazilian Antony winger has found his groove on loan at Real Betis.

Since his January move, he’s been a game-changer, racking up four goals and four assists in 13 matches.

His contributions have been key in Betis’ impressive seven-game unbeaten streak, which includes a win over Real Madrid and a draw against Barcelona.​

Given his stellar performances, it is no surprise that Betis is eager to keep him around longer.

According to journalist Chris Wheeler on X:

“Real Betis say they will do everything to keep Antony when the Man Utd winger’s loan ends in June.”

However, the Spanish club might face some hurdles in order to keep Antony at the club.

Antony’s hefty £200,000-a-week salary is a significant challenge for Betis, and matching any substantial transfer fee that Man United might demand seems unlikely.

The ideal scenario for Betis would be to extend his loan for another season, but that might not align with Man United’s plans.​

Antony has no future at Man United

Antony’s resurgence at Betis is a classic example of how a change in environment can reignite a player’s form.

The Brazilian was being called a flop in the Premier League but in La Liga, he has found the form that made him a success for Ajax.

The Red Devils are willing to sell the unwanted player and make money out of it since they are looking to raise funds for their transfer business through player sales.

Betis would be looking for another loan deal for the former Ajax man but that would not suit Ruben Amorim’s side.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag has previously described Antony as ‘unstoppable’.

Man United would need to get their finances in order if they want to sign their top striker target Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Amorim is keen on signing a new striker and a new midfielder this summer.

