Ruud van Nistelrooy no longer safe as Leicester City eye promising manager from Euro outfit

Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts during Leicester's defeat to Man City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly no longer be safe in his position, with Liam Rosenior a possible name to look out for.

Leicester are on an awful run at the moment, losing all but one of their last sixteen Premier League games, and going on a run of eight consecutive defeats without even scoring a single goal in that time.

If Van Nistelrooy isn’t in serious danger of losing his job, you’d have to wonder what Leicester are thinking, in all honesty.

The Foxes are in big trouble, so a managerial change might be coming a bit too late, but a report from Leicester City News states that Strasbourg boss Rosenior could be a candidate at the King Power Stadium.

Can Leicester City still save their season?

It looks like it’s going to be tricky for Leicester to escape relegation at this point, so someone like Rosenior might not be that tempted by the job.

Strasbourg are owned by Blue Co., so have links with Chelsea, in which case the 40-year-old might feel he’s better off continuing where he is and perhaps waiting for a big opportunity at Stamford Bridge some time in the near future.

Leicester surely need to do something, though, so it will be interesting to see if Van Nistelrooy lasts much longer.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy’s future has not officially been decided, but I am told at this point it is highly unlikely he continues, not impossible, but unlikely,” journalist Graeme Bailey told Leicester City News.

“There is no denying that work is already being done on possible candidates to replace him.

“I would keep an eye on Liam Rosenior for sure, his stock is massively high. We know Southampton like him, and so no shock that Leicester would be looking, but don’t rule out Chelsea/BlueCo from tying him down to a new long-term deal too.”