Liverpool get major boost to sign 25-year-old who has been ‘outstanding this year’

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Signing a striker is something Arne Slot is seriously considering at Liverpool this summer.

The poor form of Darwin Nunez has shown that they need a new attacker in the team who can prove to be reliable in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen is one of the players being watched by Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is another player who has impressed people at Anfield this season.

However, there number one target remains Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe has praised the Sweden international attacker for his impressive performances this year.

He said:

“He’s been outstanding this year. Pretty much since day one he’s been a regular scorer for us and that’s no doubt helped his self-belief.”

Liverpool receive encouragement to sign Alexander Isak

According to Calcio Mercato, Newcastle United have contacted Fiorentina over the potential signing of striker Moise Kean.

It is a clear sign that the Magpies are preparing for life without Isak who has been their best player by a mile this season.

The 25-year-old attacker has scored 24 goals in 35 appearances for the Toon Army this season.

Although Newcastle would battle hard to keep their star player at the club, the fact that they have asked Fiorentina about signing Kean shows that they know Isak could be on his way out of the club.

He would be a fine addition to Arne Slot’s side and would straight away go into the starting line up.

The Premier League striker would solve the goal scoring issues that Slot’s side have faced this season despite the presence of Mohamed Salah in the team.

Liverpool’s summer transfer priorities have been well documented with Slot looking to improve his options in a number of different positions.

Liverpool “planning to make some money” from the sale of Jurgen Klopp favourite