New Mohamed Salah contract update is sure to delight Liverpool supporters

Mohamed Salah with a Liverpool badge (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool have a big few weeks coming up with off-field matters, and it looks like there will be some good news in regards to the situation with Mohamed Salah, who is one of three heavyweights that is due to run out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out out of contract on the 30th of June, and with less than three months to go until that date, none of them have agreed terms on a new deal with Liverpool, which has led to a lot of concern for supporters – especially as the latter is expected to leave in order to join Real Madrid.

But the good news for Liverpool supporters across the world is that they should be seeing more of Salah in the red jersey for at least one more season – despite recent reports linking him with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Mohamed Salah expected to sign new Liverpool contract

As reported by The Times, Salah is close to signing a new contract at Anfield, with Liverpool officials becoming more and more confident that their Egyptian king will extend his eight-year stay at the club.

Liverpool have always been confident that Salah will sign a new deal despite the fact that an agreement has still not been put in place after months of negotiations, but now, there is expected to proof that this confidence was not misguided.

Salah has had an unbelievable 2024-25 season, with 32 goals and 22 assists accumulated across 45 appearances in all competitions. In the Premier League, he has netted 27 times while laying on teammates on 17 occasions, and with seven league matches still to go until the campaign comes to an end, he will be eyeing up the 50 G/A mark. And while it would be special to end his time on Merseyside with these numbers, it appears that he will not do so this year.