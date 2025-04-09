Peter Crouch hilariously shares how wife Abbey Clancy mistook Liverpool star for a woman

Photo courtesy: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube

Former England striker Peter Crouch has delivered yet another priceless story—this time involving his wife, Abbey Clancy, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The former Anfield favourite shared the amusing tale on his hit relationship podcast, The Therapy Crouch, much to the delight of listeners.

Crouch, known as much for his towering 6ft 7in frame as for his charisma, enjoyed a colourful and successful football career.

He came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, but it was at Southampton in the 2004–05 season that he truly made his mark, earning a move to Liverpool.

During his time at Anfield, he gained cult hero status with his knack for scoring spectacular goals, especially in the Champions League.

Since retiring in 2019, Crouch has seamlessly transitioned into punditry and podcasting, where his humour and insight have made him a fan-favourite all over again.

Abbey Clancy confuses Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for another girl

In a recent episode of The Therapy Crouch, Peter shared a funny incident that occurred while he and Abbey were watching a Liverpool game.

“OK, well my whine is just about you jumping to conclusions,” Crouch began. “We were watching the match last night, and I said, ‘Oh my God, Alisson’s been on fire recently’.”

“Then Ab’s gone, ‘Who is she? Alisson, who’s she and why is she on fire?’”

As Peter explained the situation, the couple couldn’t contain their laughter, and neither could the audience. Abbey added to the hilarity, questioning the goalkeeper’s name:

“‘Who’s she? Alisson, what kind of name is that?’”

Peter responded with his signature deadpan delivery:

“‘It’s the Liverpool goalkeeper and he’s been making some great saves.’”

Peter Crouch: A fan favourite on and off the pitch

The story has since made the rounds online, with football fans and podcast listeners praising the light-hearted banter that has become the hallmark of Crouch and Clancy’s podcast.

Their dynamic chemistry and candid storytelling continue to make The Therapy Crouch one of the most entertaining listens around.

Crouch’s post-retirement media journey has mirrored the charm and relatability he displayed throughout his playing career.

From That Peter Crouch Podcast with the BBC to his television appearances and now The Therapy Crouch, his ability to blend football insight with genuine humour is unmatched.

While Peter Crouch will always be remembered for his goals and his robot dance celebration, his post-football legacy might just be defined by moments like these—relatable, hilarious, and effortlessly entertaining. Whether on the pitch or behind the mic, Crouch proves time and again that he’s one of football’s most treasured personalities.