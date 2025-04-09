Liverpool “planning to make some money” from the sale of Jurgen Klopp favourite

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to make some sales this summer to raise funds for their transfer business.

The club will suffer financially from the possible loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid who would leave the club as a free agent.

Although the Reds have not spent a lot of money in their recent transfer windows, Arne Slot may require some sales in order to finance the changes he wants to make at Anfield this summer.

One of the players who could be on the move is midfielder Harvey Elliott who has spent more time on the bench this season than on the pitch.

According to Football Insider expert Mick Brown, the Merseyside club are open to offers for the midfielder Jurgen Klopp called ‘incredible talent’.

The 21-year-old midfielder faces an uncertain future at Anfield and with Liverpool looking to generate funds, he could be allowed to leave the club.

“Elliott is a player who I have a lot of time for,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But there aren’t many, if any, clubs out there who will be willing to pay £50million for him.

“I think he’s a player who a lot of teams would love to have, he’s probably a better player than he gets credit for, and Liverpool rate him highly.

“If Liverpool are planning to make some money from his sale, they’ll have to drop that price.

“I think they’ve put that huge £50million label on him as a starting point, but it could come down.

“Ultimately, they’ll be open to seeing what offers they get and how much clubs are willing to pay.

“Particularly if he wants to make the move, they might decide they’d be in a better position if they could bring in a significant fee and reinvest it elsewhere.

“Because like I say, there is interest in him, but they’re not going to pay £50million.”

Liverpool may have to change their asking price for Elliott

The Premier League leaders might have to reconsider the asking price they have set for Elliott.

As Brown says, clubs will not be willing to pay £50million for him this summer.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side have been linked with a move for the Reds midfielder but it remains to be seen if they are willing to pay his asking price.

While Elliott has publicly expressed his commitment to Liverpool, the combination of limited opportunities and the club’s transfer considerations may influence his future at Anfield

Along with Elliott, Darwin Nunez is another player who could be shown the exit door of the club with interest increasing in his services from Saudi Arabia.

