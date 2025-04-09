Contact made: Liverpool in talks over bargain £12m transfer

Kiliann Sildillia and Arne Slot (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly working on a potential £12m transfer deal for Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia ahead of the summer.

The Reds look set to be dealt the blow of losing key right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is about to be out of contract at Liverpool, with BBC Sport among the outlets to state that talks with Real Madrid look quite advanced.

The England international will need replacing if he does leave Anfield, and a report from TEAMtalk states that Sildillia could be the man brought in for that role, with early contacts already taking place.

Liverpool fans might not know too much about the 22-year-old defender, but he’s fast earned himself a positive reputation with his performances in the Bundesliga.

Have Liverpool found their Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement?

Liverpool won’t find it easy to get someone in who can give them what Alexander-Arnold does, so there’s no doubt his likely departure looks like a huge blow.

Still, if Sildillia really ends up moving for as little as £12m, that looks like potentially very smart business.

The talented young Frenchman could have it in him to develop into one of the top full-backs in the game, and it wouldn’t be the first time LFC have got themselves a bit of a gem.

Alexander-Arnold himself was not a superstar signing, having come up through the Reds’ academy, while other successful signings like Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson weren’t particularly expensive, and ended up massively going up in value soon after arriving.

Sildillia could have similar potential, so it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, and if Arne Slot can work his magic with the player.