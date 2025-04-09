(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to bolster their attacking options this summer, with fresh optimism surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at the club.

It was widely reported today that the Salah is on the verge of agreeing a new two-year contract with Liverpool, a news that will have Liverpool supporters buzzing.

While securing the Egyptian’s future is a key focus, the club is simultaneously exploring options to add fresh firepower under Arne Slot.

Alexander Isak remains dream target for Liverpool

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak remains Liverpool’s dream target. The Swedish striker has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 20 goals and registering five assists in just 27 Premier League appearances.

His ability to lead the line with pace, precision, and composure has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including the Reds.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2028 and valued at around €100 million, making a transfer both costly and complicated.

Isak has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent finishers in the Premier League and played a vital role in helping the Magpies end their long trophy drought by recently scoring in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

According to the report, Liverpool are biding their time, respecting Newcastle’s focus on a top-four finish before making any formal approach.

Liverpool shortlist Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike

If a deal for Isak proves unfeasible, Liverpool have alternatives. As per the report, the club has internal discussions ongoing to come up with a shortlist of targets based on their data-driven strategy.

Among the targets shortlisted is Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike are also under serious consideration. Both forwards have been heavily scouted and rated highly by the club’s recruitment team.

Pedro has enjoyed a solid campaign in the Premier League, producing eight goals and six assists in 25 appearances, taking his overall tally for the club to 28 goals and 10 assists in 68 games across all competitions.

Ekitike, on the other hand, has emerged as a breakout star in Germany, contributing 19 goals and eight assists across 40 games for Frankfurt, taking his overall tally for the club to 23 goals and 10 assists in 56 games.

With Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez tipped for summer exits, and Luis Diaz reportedly pushing for a move to Barcelona, Liverpool are gearing up for a significant attacking reshuffle.

While Salah’s likely extension provides stability, the squad clearly needs reinforcements after a season in which Liverpool’s attack has often looked inconsistent. Both Jota and Nunez have struggled for goals, leaving Salah to carry much of the burden.