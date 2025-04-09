Strong interest: Liverpool ready to pursue ambitious €100m transfer

Ronald Araujo poses for the Barcelona team photo (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing a really strong interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international has been a key player for Barca, but it remains to be seen if he could perhaps be allowed a move away for the right price.

Araujo could perhaps be an even more important player for Liverpool at the moment, with the Reds facing the daunting prospect of Virgil van Dijk being out of contract this summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are now ready to pay as much as €100m to sign Araujo, who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Araujo looks like he could be a fine fit for LFC, though they’d also surely rather keep Van Dijk, even if there might also be a possibility of including both in their starting line up next season.

Liverpool need a strong summer transfer window

Araujo looks like the kind of big name that Liverpool need right now, but the Reds also have other issues they need to sort out this summer.

Arne Slot’s side recently lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

They also lost 3-2 to Fulham in their last Premier League game, and even though they’re still clear favourites for the title, they have some issues that need fixing.

Araujo could be a good option, but if he costs €100m then that might not leave enough money left in the budget for signings in other positions.

Slot will surely need to make a right-back a priority as Trent Alexander-Arnold is about to be out of contract, while there might also be room for another striker to give the team an upgrade on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez.