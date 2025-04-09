“One of the worst goalkeepers” – Former Man United player rips into Andre Onana

Nemanja Matic and Andre Onana (Photo by Sky Sports, Getty Images)

A war of words has ignited ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg between Lyon and Man United, with one former and one current player of the Red Devils involved.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United side will make the trip to the Groupama Stadium later this week to take on Lyon, and the hope will be to take a positive result back to Old Trafford for the return leg next Thursday. And much of that could depend on the performance of Andre Onana.

Onana has had a tough time of things since moving to Man United in the summer of 2023, to the point where there is talk of him being replaced this summer. He has come up with multiple big performances, but these have often been cancelled out by major errors, and ahead of Thursday’s match in France, a former player has made everyone aware of that.

In recent days, Onana was quoted as saying that Man United are “way better” than Lyon, and Nemanja Matic – who was at Old Trafford for five years between 2017 and 2022 – has hit back at the Cameroonian goalkeeper in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, with quotes collected by Sky Sports.

“When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care with what you’re talking about. If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that then I would question myself. But if you are, statistically, one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United history then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Onana has since issued his own response on the matter, stating on X that he never intended to disrespect Lyon. Regardless, his comments are likely to light a fire in the stomachs of the Ligue 1 side for Thursday’s match.