Video: Mikel Arteta’s priceless reaction to Declan Rice’s moment of magic for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta reacts to Declan Rice's free-kick against Real Madrid (Prime)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked as stunned as pretty much every fan in the stadium last night as Declan Rice produced a second stunning free-kick in the space of just 12 minutes!

It was a memorable night at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 to put themselves in charge of this Champions League quarter-final tie.

Despite so many injuries and a slightly below-par Premier League campaign, Arsenal were by far the better side yesterday evening as they secured an historic win, and Rice undoubtedly stole the show.

The England international had never scored a free-kick before last night, but then produced two absolute worldies in quick succession.

As you can see in the video clip below, even Arteta could barely believe what he was watching!

Mikel Arteta was all of us in this moment ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/X0yDUpD6LR — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025

Rice’s free-kicks truly were outstanding strikes worthy of winning any game, so to come up with them both on such a big occasion was truly special.

Mikel Arteta will know Arsenal haven’t got the job done yet

Even if Arteta will be delighted with Rice’s goals and the all-round quality of his team’s performance last night, there’s no way there’ll be any premature celebrations inside Arsenal.

Real Madrid will be a different beast at the Bernabeu next week, and we’ve seen some pretty epic comebacks in the Champions League in recent years.

PSG famously beat Barcelona 4-0 before then losing 6-1 in a famous second leg back in 2017, while Liverpool came back from a 3-0 first leg defeat with a 4-0 victory over Barca at Anfield in their semi-final of 2019.

Arsenal are undoubtedly in a strong position, but there’s plenty of time left for this tie to be turned on its head, so they’ll need another strong performance next week.

For now, though, it’s only right for everyone at the club to enjoy this memorable win and the quality of Rice’s two goals.