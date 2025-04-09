Manchester United are at the centre of a brewing off-field controversy after former midfielder Nemanja Matic fired back at Andre Onana ahead of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

Now with the Ligue 1 side, Matic took issue with recent remarks made by Onana, who suggested United are “far better” than their French opponents.

The Serbian veteran midfielder, who made 189 appearances for United between 2017 and 2022, didn’t hold back when responding in his pre-match media duties.

Nemanja Matic takes brutal dig at Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Matic questioned Onana’s authority to make such comparisons, pointing out that only iconic United goalkeepers like Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel, or David de Gea had earned the right to make bold statements about the club’s status.

He went even further, implying that Onana is one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history—a harsh criticism from the 36-year-old midfielder.

As quoted via BBC Sport, Matic commented:

“You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer.

“If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history, you need to take care what you’re talking about.

“If it was [Edwin] Van der Sar, [Peter] Schmeichel or [David] De Gea saying that, then I would question myself. But you need to have cover to say something like that.”

André Onana: Man Utd are 'way better' than Lyon Nemanja Mati?: ? pic.twitter.com/cZbhfkGYP8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 9, 2025

Onana bites back with boasting his silverware

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was quick to reply on X, denying any intention to disrespect Lyon. Onana clarified that his words were misinterpreted and acknowledged Lyon’s quality, stating United are preparing for a tough tie.

He also took the opportunity to highlight his contributions at Old Trafford, pointing out that he’s already lifted silverware with the club—something he implied not everyone can claim, taking a dig at Matic, who never won silverware with the Red Devils.

I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same. pic.twitter.com/3easLRIz3d — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) April 9, 2025

The war of words only adds to the tension ahead of what is already a crucial showdown. With United languishing in mid-table in the Premier League, the Europa League presents their best chance to salvage a disappointing season under Ruben Amorim.

For Matic, this tie represents a return with something to prove. During his five years at United, he was a reliable presence in midfield. Now, he’s bringing that same drive as he aims to make an impact for Lyon against his former club.