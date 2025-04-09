“Great goal but…” – Real Madrid star highlights two errors that changed the game against Arsenal

Thibaut Courtois in action for Real Madrid against Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has explained that there were two key errors that gave a major helping hand to Arsenal in last night’s game.

The Gunners enjoyed a memorable 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice scoring two great free-kicks before Mikel Merino added a third.

It’s not often we see Courtois left helpless like that, but Rice’s free-kicks were absolutely superb and gave him no chance.

Still, the Belgian shot-stopper spoke after the game and stated that he made a mistake by not putting an extra player in his wall.

On top of that, Courtois suggested the defenders in front of him made unnecessary fouls, bringing down Bukayo Saka when there wasn’t really any particular threat.

Thibaut Courtois reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Speaking to Movistar after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Courtois took some of the blame, saying: I thought I’d positioned the wall well. I usually put an extra man in.

“I take responsibility for that. I could have put an extra man in, but I thought [Rice] wouldn’t get as much curl on it.

“The second goal is a great goal but they were unnecessary fouls, when there was no danger. Perhaps we shouldn’t make those fouls.”

Arsenal fans will surely feel, whatever Courtois says about small mistakes changing the game, that they were the better team on the night and good value for their win.

Arsenal arguably could’ve scored even more, but Courtois made some superb saves from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino.

It will now be interesting to see if a 3-0 lead proves enough for Arsenal going into next week’s second leg at the Bernabeu.

There’s a certain aura about Real Madrid at home in the Champions League, and an early goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side would really test Arsenal’s mentality.