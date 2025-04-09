Report: Victor Osimhen’s incredible transfer demand amid Chelsea interest has emerged

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen has encountered a significant hurdle due to the striker’s substantial wage demands.

The Blues are looking for a new striker in the summer transfer window and there are a number of players who are on their shortlist.

Having failed to sign Osimhen last summer, Enzo Maresca’s side are once again going to try to bring the Nigerian attacker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Premier League giants have already secured the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon.

They are set to continue their transfer business with the signing of a striker now.

According to ESPN, Osimhen is seeking an annual salary of approximately £9.5 million after tax, a figure that would position him among the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James is Chelsea’s top earner with a yearly salary of around £13 million (£250,000 per week).

With the Blues working on cutting down their team’s wage bill under the current ownership, signing Osimhen might become difficult now.

There have been reports of Maresca’s side withdrawing their interest to sign the prolific attacker and this latest report may make it more difficult for them to bring the striker to the club.

Should Chelsea still go ahead with the signing of Osimhen?

While Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess is undeniable, Chelsea must weigh the potential benefits against the financial implications.

Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic is another player who is under consideration at Stamford Bright ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old striker has been on fire this season, scoring 28 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances for the Turkish giants across all competitions.

With the player expected to move on this summer, Napoli have set a £56 million price tag, making him one of the most tempting options available in the transfer market.

His stunning form has caught the eyes of several clubs across Europe including Manchester United.

