Ruben Amorim is eyeing move for ‘out of this world’ midfielder amid Mainoo doubts

Manchester United are expected to enter the market to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Doubts are increasing over the future of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who is showing reluctance to sign a new contract at the club.

The England midfielder could be offloaded this summer and to replace him in the team, Ruben Amorim has identified his top transfer target.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are ready to make a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian has been in outstanding form for the Italian side and his brilliant performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Former Italian manager Fabio Capello has praised the Atalanta midfielder this season.

He said:

“He is out of this world for his ability to combine running, physicality, technique and intelligence”.

Ederson, aged 25, has established himself as a formidable presence in Serie A, earning recognition with a call-up to the Brazilian national team in 2024.

Atalanta value him at approximately €60 million (£52 million).

Ruben Amorim is targeting a move for a new midfielder

Man United’s ability to secure Ederson may hinge on qualifying for the Champions League, a feat that could be achieved by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils are set to face Lyon in the quarter-finals, with potential matches against Rangers or Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals

With one spot in the midfielder occupied by Manuel Ugarte, the Premier League giants are looking for a new midfielder who could partner the Uruguayan in the middle of the park.

Ederson could prove to be a great signing for Man United this summer, especially with Amorim needing to strengthen the midfield.

Although Casemiro has played well recently, but his long term future at the club is uncertain and there are question marks over his consistency.

