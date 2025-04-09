Tottenham told how much they will have to pay to sign Adam Wharton

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among several clubs keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton, with the North London side preparing for a crucial summer of change.

With Ange Postecoglou’s future at the club hanging in the balance following a turbulent season both on and off the pitch, Spurs are bracing for possible sweeping changes in both managerial and playing staff.

Several managers have been linked with the hot seat amid Postecoglou’s uncertain status, including Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva, Thomas Frank, and most recently Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. Reports claim that Spurs have already made contact with Glasner’s camp regarding a potential summer move.

On the transfer front, Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is linked with a move to Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of the season after joining Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18 million in February 2024. Under Glasner, he’s become a key figure at the heart of Palace’s midfield.

With Rodrigo Bentancur linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Yves Bissouma likely to be offloaded, Spurs are in the market for a young defensive midfielder—and Wharton fits the profile perfectly.

Tottenham have enjoyed success in recent windows by investing in youthful talent, with Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall shining as two of the club’s standout players this season. Wharton could be the next exciting addition to that core.

Palace demand club-record fee for Adam Wharton

However, prising Wharton away from Selhurst Park will not be easy. According to GiveMeSport, Crystal Palace will demand a record-breaking fee of around £100 million for their star midfielder.

That figure could become a major stumbling block for Spurs, who are unlikely to meet such a valuation despite their continued scouting of the player.

Wharton’s form has not gone unnoticed by other elite clubs either, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool all reportedly interested.

Most of those clubs would have no issue matching Palace’s asking price, putting Tottenham at a financial disadvantage.

Glasner appointment could be key in Tottenham pursuit of Wharton

One glimmer of hope for Spurs could lie in the potential appointment of Oliver Glasner. If the Palace boss makes the move to North London, his existing relationship with Wharton may provide Tottenham with a slight edge in negotiations—though the towering price tag will still remain a massive hurdle.

As the summer approaches, Wharton looks set to be one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. Whether Spurs can muscle their way into the race—or afford to—is a question that remains unanswered.