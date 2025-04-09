Tottenham ready to replace Ange Postecoglou with Premier League manager

Ange Postecoglou and Oliver Glasner (Photo by Sky Sports, Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham have had a very tough season, and it is expected to end with Ange Postecoglou being removed from his position as manager. It appears that the search for a replacement is already underway, and someone close to home is being seriously considered as a candidate by Daniel Levy and co.

The pressure has been mounting on Postecoglou in recent months, and there have been many calls for him to go. His relationship with supporters is at an all-time low, so it would be no surprise to see the two parties end their relationship when the season comes to an end – even if Tottenham were to win the Europa League.

Andoni Iraola has been heavily linked with replacing Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but it is now another Premier League manager that has made his way into the thoughts of the club’s board of directors.

Tottenham eyeing Glasner as Ange Postecoglou replacement

As reported by SportBILD (via FourFourTwo), Tottenham are showing interest in Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who has also been linked with the vacant head coach position at Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. The 50-year-old has been a revelation for the Londoners since he arrived in February 2024, so it is no surprise to be him being linked with other clubs across Europe.

Glasner would be an interesting appointment by Tottenham, but one thing it would do is increase their chances of signing Eberechi Eze, whom they have been strongly linked with in recent months. His exciting style of play is one that would attract supporters, especially as it is much more defensive sold that the tactics that Postecoglou has employed since he arrived in North London in the summer of 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham make a move for Glasner in the coming weeks, but for now at least, there is no place for him as Postecoglou is still hanging on to his job.