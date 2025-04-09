Tottenham star admired by Lionel Messi in talks with manager to leave the club

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Struggles could increase for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham as one of their players is being linked with a move away from the club.

Spurs are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table with the North London side closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top six of the Premier League.

It seems Cristian Romero might be on his way out of the club after this season.

The Argentine defender has had a rough season, dealing with injuries that kept him off the pitch for a good chunk of the campaign.

Now, with two years left on his contract, the timing might be right for both Romero and Spurs to part ways.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that the player recently held talks with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and the defender is keen on leaving the club to join the La Liga giants.

John Wenham spoke to Tottenham News about the potential transfer of the defender.

“I couldn’t think of a club that Romero would be better suited to,” Wenham said.

“From Spurs’ point of view, I think it is time for a clean break. For whatever reason, Romero’s time at Tottenham hasn’t quite worked out as people would have wanted it to, for multiple reasons.

“Although he is one of our few world-class players, I think this summer is the right time to move on from him. However, the issue is always going to be that Tottenham paid £40million for Romero. Saying that, Atletico Madrid do have the money, as we saw when they signed Julián Alvarez.

“This will need to be a decent deal for Tottenham. However, I do expect Romero to leave permanently.”

Cristian Romero to leave Tottenham?

However, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is not likely to let Romero go on the cheap.

The club reportedly values him at around £75 million. Given Atletico’s financial strength, especially after their signing of Julián Alvarez, they might just be willing to meet that price.

For Romero, joining a club like Atletico, known for its solid defense under Simeone, could reignite his career.

His loss would be huge for the North London club but they would have to look for alternatives in the market to replace him.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande to replace Romero.

Lionel Messi has called Romero the ‘best defender in the world’.

