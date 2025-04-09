Video: Martin Odegaard and Kylian Mbappe react to incredible Declan Rice goal against Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe reacts during Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Real Madrid (Photo by CBS Sports)

Arsenal fans are in dreamland after Tuesday’s incredible 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. It was two outstanding Declan Rice free-kicks that stole the show at the Emirates, with Mikel Merino adding a third soon after to put Mikel Arteta’s side in a commanding position ahead of next week’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Many supporters could not believe Rice’s goals against Real Madrid, which were utter perfection. Arsenal fans have been openly critical of their side’s inability to score free-kicks in recent months, and in the end, those questions have been answered in a remarkable way – and on the biggest stage too.

And it was not only supporters that were amazed by Rice’s goals, and those in action in North London were also captured with notable reactions.

Martin Odegaard in disbelief at Declan Rice free-kick goal

It was an incredible strike from Rice, and his teammates were in disbelief at the effort. Images released in the minutes after the goal captured William Saliba and Martin Odegaard’s utter shock at what they had witnessed, and even Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe could only say “fair enough” after watching the Arsenal midfielder score a second incredible free-kick only minutes later.

William Saliba and Martin Odegaard after witnessing those Declan Rice free-kicks ???? pic.twitter.com/t3DbWSzSwu — Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2025

Even Kylian Mbappé couldn't deny Declan Rice's second free kick ??? pic.twitter.com/BEPWUwFi1M — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

There is no doubt that the victory over Real Madrid is one of Arsenal’s best ever European nights, but it will be immaterial if they were to be turned over in the Spanish capital next week. Arteta will be keen to emphasise to his players that it is only half time in the tie.

And it cannot be underestimated how good Real Madrid are in the Champions League. They have had several notable comebacks in the competition in recent years, and Arsenal will hope that they do not join the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in collapsing to exits at the Bernabeu.