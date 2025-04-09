West Ham ready to sell TEN players in major summer clear-out

The West Ham United logo (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly ready to make major changes to their struggling squad this summer, with as many as ten possible sales.

Graham Potter inherited a struggling side when he took over from Julen Lopetegui, and it makes sense that he wants to offload some names and replace them with his own players.

Of course, it’s not always that simple, but a report from Claret and Hugh suggests that club sources expect as many as ten players to be shown the door.

Guido Rodriguez could be one of the most high-profile of those, with the flop midfield signing on a staggering £100,000 a week at the London Stadium.

West Ham exodus on the cards this summer

Rodriguez has been one of a number of questionable recent decisions in the transfer market by the Hammers, and one imagines there’ll be a few others who make relatively speedy exits from the east London club.

There could also be some risk of losing big names, with Mohammed Kudus someone who’s attracted plenty of speculation.

Although the former Ajax man made a superb start to life for WHUFC last season, he’s been a lot less consistent this term.

This has led to links with Saudi clubs ahead of the summer, while one imagines some top European teams might also still be ready to take a punt on him.

West Ham fans might be unsure about losing Kudus, but it could end up being a smart decision to bring in cash that could be used on other signings.

Luis Guilherme might also be one to watch as he’s reportedly struggled to impress in training and hasn’t seen much playing time this season.