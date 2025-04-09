Revealed: Man United CLOSER to stunning Xavi Simons transfer following major development

Man Utd transfer target Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig

Manchester United are now a step closer to an exciting potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international is widely expected to leave Leipzig this summer and has long been linked with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Two of the main names thought to be pursuing Simons were both Man Utd and Liverpool, but there now seems to have been a major development in the saga.

It was recently claimed that Liverpool were set to make Simons a top priority transfer target this summer, with an €80m bid reported to be in the works.

However, that was with the 21-year-old being lined up as a Mohamed Salah replacement, which may no longer be needed.

Man United cleared to sign Xavi Simons as Mohamed Salah stays at Liverpool

Breaking reports today state that Salah is now closing in on a new contract with Liverpool, meaning a move for Simons may no longer make sense as a priority for the Reds.

Even if Simons can play other roles as well, he’s arguably no longer needed nearly as much, though United still surely need a quality addition in attack like this.

This could be a huge boost for United fans in the coming days.

Christian Falk recently told CaughtOffside that MUFC are a concrete option for Simons, so it will surely help their cause if LFC are no longer competing for his signature.

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered as keeping Salah would surely always have been the priority.

The Merseyside giants are already likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer, so keeping Salah is vital.

The Egypt international has been close to unplayable this season and it would have likely cost the club a fortune to try finding a replacement.

Simons, in truth, would probably not have been quite good enough for that job, though he’d still likely cost as much as €80m.